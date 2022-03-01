Abstract

This study investigates e-shopping behavior change through ride-hailing applications (RHAs) for grocery and food as an alternative way to minimize out-of-home activities during the pandemic. Exploratory factor analysis and structural equation modeling were applied, which utilized data collected from a web-based questionnaire survey during the implementation of social activity restrictions in August 2021. The modeling results show a complementary effect between food and grocery delivery services, where an increase in food delivery is followed by an increase in grocery delivery, but not vice versa. Meanwhile, grocery delivery could substitute in-store grocery shopping. The frequency of food delivery before the pandemic also significantly affects food and grocery deliveries during the pandemic. The more individuals avail food delivery services before the pandemic, the more they avail grocery delivery services during the pandemic. In contrast, the less likely people are to avail food delivery services before the pandemic, the more likely they are to avail food delivery services during the pandemic. The study also found that RHA use for food delivery is influenced by the latent variable of e-shopping enjoyment, whereas the latent variable of e-shopping benefits affects RHA use for grocery delivery. Regarding the socio-demographic effect, females and well-educated people tend to increase RHA use for grocery delivery, and millennials are more likely to participate in grocery shopping and dining out. The findings provide valuable insights into the suppression of virus spread in the short term and travel demand management in the medium term.

Language: en