Traffic crashes on the roads of South African cities is a critical problem. Road and traffic-related parameters are argued to contribute significantly to this challenge. Therefore, this study assessed the relative impact of the major road and traffic parameters on the incidence of traffic crashes on the roads of the cities of South Africa. Data collected both from surveys and authentic organisations, as well as inferential statistics with Negative Binomial regression modelling approaches, were used.
Language: en
Access roads; Road geometry; Road safety; Traffic crashes; Urban roads