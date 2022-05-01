Abstract

Dual tyre assemblies are in use for heavy duty trucks since long time due to various benefits. However, under increasing pressure to accomplish more with less, truck industries have been shifting to new kind of wide base tyres called "super single tyre". A few studies carried out to compare pavement response under dual tyre, and super single tyre have concluded that super single induce more damage to the pavement compared to the traditional dual tyres. However, most of these studies have not considered the moving loads in their analysis. The present study analyses the tyre-pavement interaction at different speeds with both the type of tyres using 3D-Move program.



RESULTS indicate that wide base tyres cause more damage in a pavement when the trucks ply at lower speeds and approximately same damage at higher speeds compared with dual tyre assemblies.

Language: en