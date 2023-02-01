SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim B, Heaslip KP. Int. J. Transp. Sci. Technol. 2023; 12(2): 652-664.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijtst.2023.02.003

This study addresses car-following models that are currently used for simulating AV and CAV. Diverse car-following models, Intelligent Driver Model (IDM), Improved IDM (IIDM), IIDM with Constant-Acceleration Heuristic (CAH), and MIcroscopic model for Simulation of Intelligent Cruise control (MIXIC) are examined with the state-of-the-art vehicle trajectory data, Highway Drone dataset (HighD), and genetic algorithm. There is no commercial level 5 AV or CAV as of 2022; therefore, the authors generate hypothetical AV trajectories based on the actual vehicle trajectories and the assumption of an ideal AV. Based on the analysis, the calibrated IIDM with CAH shows the most fit on AV behavior.


ACC; Automated vehicle; Calibration; Capacity; Car-following model

