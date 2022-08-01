|
Berrio S, Barrero LH, Zambrano L, Papadimitriou E. Int. J. Transp. Sci. Technol. 2023; 12(3): 848-861.
Comprehension of traffic signs is important to road safety. This review aims to study the extent to which road users in different countries comprehend traffic signs and to identify which ergonomic principles in traffic sign design can affect the levels of comprehension. We conducted an extensive literature review dealing with comprehension of public traffic signs directed at any road user. We searched Journal articles indexed by Scopus, ScienceDirect, and Web of Science. The search identified 35 articles that assessed the comprehension of 931 traffic signs in 26 countries, including six studies that tested the comprehension of new versus existing traffic signs. Various methods have been implemented to measure traffic signs' comprehension levels and assess traffic sign design's conformity to different ergonomic principles.
Language: en
Comprehension process; Ergonomic principles; Infrastructure; Road safety; Sign design