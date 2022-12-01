|
Luo T, Wang J, Fu T, Shangguan Q, Fang S. Int. J. Transp. Sci. Technol. 2023; 12(3): 862-877.
Abstract
The cut-ins (one kind of lane-changing behaviors) have result in severe safety issues, especially at the entrances and exits of urban expressways. Risk prediction and characteristics analysis of cut-ins are part of the essential research for advanced in-vehicle technologies which can reduce crash occurrences. This paper makes some efforts on these purposes. In this paper, twenty-four participants were recruited to conduct the experiments of multi-driver simulation for risky driving data collection. The surrogate measures, Time Exposure Time-to-Collision (TET) and Time Integrated Time-to-collision (TIT) were employed to quantify the risk of cut-ins, then k-means clustering was applied for risk classification of 3 levels. Multiple candidate variables of two kinds were extracted including 10 behavioral variables and 7 driver trait variables. Based on these variables, three prediction models including decision tree (DT), gradient boosting decision tree (GBDT) and long short-term memory (LSTM) are used for predicting the risks of cut-ins.
Cut-in events; Machine learning approach; Multi-driver simulation platform; Risk prediction; Urban expressway