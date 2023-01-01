Abstract

Electric vehicle proliferation is still at exceptionally low level in Greece. The subsidy program "I move electrically" aims to accelerate the transition to EVs providing incentives both for company and private electric vehicles. In order to analyze the factors that affect the consumers' intention to purchase private electric vehicles in Attica a questionnaire survey was conducted. Discrete choice models were developed to analyze the factors that influence the intention of users to purchase and willingness to pay extra for an EV compared to a conventional car. Travel and demographic characteristics, provision of financial incentives, environmental awareness, charging time and charging infrastructure were found to affect the intention to purchase an EV in Greece. The paper concludes with policy measures and recommendations regarding the charging infrastructure, the provision of financial incentives and marketing policies that could support the adoption of EVs.

Language: en