SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mpoi G, Milioti C, Mitropoulos L. Int. J. Transp. Sci. Technol. 2023; 12(4): 1064-1079.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijtst.2023.01.002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Electric vehicle proliferation is still at exceptionally low level in Greece. The subsidy program "I move electrically" aims to accelerate the transition to EVs providing incentives both for company and private electric vehicles. In order to analyze the factors that affect the consumers' intention to purchase private electric vehicles in Attica a questionnaire survey was conducted. Discrete choice models were developed to analyze the factors that influence the intention of users to purchase and willingness to pay extra for an EV compared to a conventional car. Travel and demographic characteristics, provision of financial incentives, environmental awareness, charging time and charging infrastructure were found to affect the intention to purchase an EV in Greece. The paper concludes with policy measures and recommendations regarding the charging infrastructure, the provision of financial incentives and marketing policies that could support the adoption of EVs.


Language: en

Keywords

Alternative fuels; Electromobility; Incentives; Sustainability; User acceptance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print