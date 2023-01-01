Abstract

This study evaluated the operational performance of Transit Signal Priority (TSP) using a microscopic simulation approach. The analysis was based on a 10-mile study corridor in South Florida. Two microscopic VISSIM simulation models were developed: a Base model, calibrated and validated to represent field conditions, and a TSP model. With TSP, the study corridor experienced up to 8 % reduction in travel times and up to 13.3 % reduction in average vehicle delay time, for both buses and all other vehicles. To better quantify the mobility benefits of the TSP strategy, Mobility Enhancement Factors (MEFs) were developed, unlike previous studies. A MEF is a multiplicative factor to estimate the expected mobility level after implementing TSP at a specific site. A MEF < 1 implies that the TSP yields mobility benefits. TSP's impact on cross-streets were also estimated. The study results indicate TSP strategy has enhanced mobility for buses and all other vehicles.

