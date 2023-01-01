SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ali MDS, Kodi J, Alluri P, Sando T. Int. J. Transp. Sci. Technol. 2023; 12(4): 1080-1092.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijtst.2023.01.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study evaluated the operational performance of Transit Signal Priority (TSP) using a microscopic simulation approach. The analysis was based on a 10-mile study corridor in South Florida. Two microscopic VISSIM simulation models were developed: a Base model, calibrated and validated to represent field conditions, and a TSP model. With TSP, the study corridor experienced up to 8 % reduction in travel times and up to 13.3 % reduction in average vehicle delay time, for both buses and all other vehicles. To better quantify the mobility benefits of the TSP strategy, Mobility Enhancement Factors (MEFs) were developed, unlike previous studies. A MEF is a multiplicative factor to estimate the expected mobility level after implementing TSP at a specific site. A MEF < 1 implies that the TSP yields mobility benefits. TSP's impact on cross-streets were also estimated. The study results indicate TSP strategy has enhanced mobility for buses and all other vehicles.


Language: en

Keywords

Average vehicle delay time; Mobility benefits; Traffic microscopic simulation; Transit signal priority; Travel time

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print