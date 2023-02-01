Abstract

Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures (ATSPMs) uses high-resolution data to develop operational performance measures for signalized intersections. Split Failure (SFs) is one of the primary metrics to identify intersections with operational issues. These SFs are determined by measuring vehicle occupancy for a given movement during its green time (i.e., Green Occupancy Ratio or GOR) and immediately after the signal turns red (i.e., Red Occupancy Ratio or ROR5). While the SF metric is a great tool for signal operations and rebalancing green times, it focuses entirely on vehicular measures and ignores the treatment of pedestrians at the intersection. Prioritizing vehicular movements may lead to excess pedestrian delay, which may cause pedestrians to violate traffic signals. To address this issue, this paper examines the relationship between pedestrian delay and GOR or ROR5. The main objective was to identify whether the GOR and ROR5 could be adequately used as a proxy for pedestrian delays. To achieve this goal, high-resolution data was collected from the ATSPMs database at a signalized intersection in Salt Lake City, Utah. To predict GOR or ROR5 as a function of pedestrian delay, a linear regression model was developed. The results reveal that there is very weak to no relationship between these metrics. This implies that using only GOR or ROR5 in quantifying signal performance does not meaningfully capture pedestrian delay and thus might overemphasize vehicle movements. Specific pedestrian delay metrics should be included in a signal operation analysis to identify operational issues.

Language: en