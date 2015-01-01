Abstract

Identifying a vehicle's moment of inertia for vehicle control in any driving condition is very important, e.g., for a good continuous performance of autonomous driving. In this study, an identification method is proposed for the pitch and roll moments of inertia. The performance of the proposed estimation method was evaluated through experiments using a 4-post test rig and inertial measurement unit (IMU) measurement system under different road conditions. Several scenarios have been investigated to verify the accuracy and robustness of the estimator in real-time. The results show very promising results with acceptable convergence time for a variety of manoeuvres.

Language: en