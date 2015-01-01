Abstract

The steering wheel system of a steer-by-wire system (SBW) offers steering torque to the driver. In order to improve its safety and reliability, a dual-redundancy steering wheel system has been proposed by some research. This research proposes a dual-redundancy multi-mode control method for this system, which is divided into different control modes, namely the angle alignment mode, the pivot steer with resistance mode and the uniform approaching to middle position mode, so that the system can adapt to different vehicle running states and driver's manipulation habits. At the same time, a torque balance control method for two channel motors is proposed to balance their torques and an order-reduce and reforming control method is proposed so that the system can still work even one motor fails. Finally, this study built a vehicle test platform to verify the control method and prove its effectiveness.



Keywords: steer-by-wire; safety; steering wheel; redundancy; control; steering torque; SBW.

Language: en