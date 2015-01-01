Abstract

In recent years, the global car ownership has continued to grow. In order to reduce the energy consumption rate of automobiles and improve the driving dynamics of automobiles, automobile lightweight technology has been widely used in the automobile industry. At the same time, with the continuous development of new material technology, various low-density and high-strength materials (aluminium alloy, high-strength steel, carbon fibre, basalt fibre, glass fibre, etc.) are gradually being used in some parts of automobiles. The purpose of this paper is to carry out the lightweight and optimal design of the carbon fibre reinforced polymer front bumper beam of the automobile by optimising the ply design of the carbon fibre reinforced polymer bumper beam based on the compatibility of the laminate layup. Compared with the traditional steel bumper beam, it has finally achieved 47.61% weight reduction while ensuring the collision performance.



Keywords: bumper beam; carbon fibre reinforced polymer; ply compatibility; lightweight design; optimisation algorithm

Language: en