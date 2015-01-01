Abstract

This paper presents a study on an autonomous vehicle system capable of recognising and responding to traffic signs. Using the virtual robot experimentation platform (V-REP) virtual simulation system, a training dataset is generated for traffic sign recognition (TSR), employing a pre-trained AlexNet network. The vehicle model, integrated with the trained network, operates within the V-REP environment, supported by a vision-based control system. Driving scenarios are designed to assess the system's ability to interpret and respond to traffic signs without human intervention. Experimental validation confirms the effectiveness and reliability of the proposed system, showcasing its potential for real-world applications in autonomous vehicles with TSR capabilities.



Keywords: autonomous vehicle; TSR; traffic sign recognition; V-REP virtual simulation system; AlexNet.

Language: en