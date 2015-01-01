SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wu W, Chen S, Xiong M, Xing L. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 200: e107559.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aap.2024.107559

38554470

Existing studies on autonomous intersection management (AIM) primarily focus on traffic efficiency, often overlooking the overall intersection safety, where conflict separation is simplified and traffic conflicts are inadequately assessed. In this paper, we introduce a calculation method for the grid-based Post Encroachment Time (PET) and the total kinetic energy change before and after collisions. The improved grid-based PET metric provides a more accurate estimation of collision probability, and the total kinetic energy change serves as a precise measure of collision severity. Consequently, we establish the Grid-Based Conflict Index (GBCI) to systematically quantify collision risks between vehicles at an autonomous intersection. Then, we propose a traffic-safety-based AIM model aimed at minimizing the weighted sum of total delay and conflict risk at the intersection. This entails the optimization of entry time and trajectory for each vehicle within the intersection, achieving traffic control that prioritizes overall intersection safety. Our results demonstrate that GBCI effectively assesses conflict risks within the intersection, and the proposed AIM model significantly reduces conflict risks between vehicles and enhances traffic safety while ensuring intersection efficiency.


Autonomous intersection; Conflict risk; Risk quantification; Traffic safety

