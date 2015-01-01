Abstract

Social psychologists interested in interaction have demonstrated that help-seeking is a fruitful area for understanding how people relate to one another, but there is insufficient knowledge on how people navigate emotional involvement in help activities. Drawing on discursive psychology and conversation analysis, this article examines third-party calls to a crisis helpline, with emergency calls as a point of comparison, to see how participants manage emotional involvement related to callers' concerns for others. The analysis unpacks how participants orient to helplessness-callers' uncertainty and inability to move forward-as justifying a focus on the at-risk person or on the caller's emotions. While dispatchers at emergency centres work to get pertinent information to send help, call-takers at the crisis helpline are trained to offer emotional support. In the latter case, a caller's displays of helplessness may be treated as a sign of danger for the person at-risk, but it can also be taken as a disposition to worry, warranting a focus on the caller's emotional state. Showing how participants manage this challenge as they navigate 'whom to help', the paper contributes to research on the accomplishment of subjectivity and objectivity and demonstrates the utility of this framework in suicide prevention.

Language: en