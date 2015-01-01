|
Citation
Lindsay S, Hsu S. Disabil. Rehabil. 2024; 46(7): 1239-1255.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38554389
Abstract
PURPOSE: People with disabilities, especially children and youth, are often not considered in emergency and disaster preparedness planning, which leaves them vulnerable and at a higher risk of the negative effects of natural and human caused disasters. The purpose of this study was to understand the extent of emergency and disaster preparedness and factors influencing preparedness among children and youth with disabilities and chronic conditions, their caregivers and service providers.
Language: en
Keywords
Children; disaster; emergency preparedness; resilience; vulnerability