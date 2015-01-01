Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To translate and validate Hindi version of Adolescent Peer Relation Instrument (APRI) and to evaluate burden of bullying victimization among school-going adolescents.



METHODS: A school-based cross-sectional study was performed from July 2021 to June 2022 on 9th-12thclass students. Adolescent peer relation instrument was used to evaluate bullying victimization. Reliability and validity of tool, prevalence and strength of association was analyzed by appropriate statistical methods.



RESULTS: Bullying and victimization were present in 70.8% and 62.9% adolescents, respectively. Total bullying was significantly less in students <16 years of age (OR 0.995, 95% CI 0.483, 2.049) and those with less than three friends (OR 0.816, 95% CI 0.482, 1.383). Total bullying and total victimization was significantly more in boys (OR 1.993, 95% CI 1.281, 3.099 for bullying and OR 1.584, 95% CI 1.047, 2.397 for victimization). Cronbach's alpha for bullying and victimization was 0.89 and 0.897, respectively. Convergent validity between items of different subscales of bullying and victimization was observed (r value > 0.7) except for social bullying and social victimization. There was weak correlation between subscales of bullying and victimization suggestive of discriminant validity (r value < 0.4).



CONCLUSIONS: The Hindi version of APRI has a good reliability and construct validity. About three-fourths and two-thirds of adolescents were involved in bullying and victimization, respectively, with a few identified risk factors. Special counselling sessions at schools must be implemented for children involved in bullying.

Language: en