Abstract

BACKGROUND: Following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, derived psychoactive cannabis products containing delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) have become increasingly popular across the US, particularly in states that lack medical or recreational cannabis programs. Despite this, little is known about patterns of delta 8 THC use.



METHODS: A sample of Nebraska residents (a state without legal medical or recreational cannabis) were surveyed to gather data on substance use, including delta 8 THC and cannabis, across the state. Then, logistic regressions were used to calculate relative odds ratios to understand the factors that increased the likelihood at which Nebraska residents use delta 8 THC or cannabis products.



RESULTS: Analysis revealed that younger adults have higher odds of delta 8 THC use but not cannabis and that non-white participants had higher odds of delta 8 use than white non-Hispanic groups but there was no difference for cannabis use. Political affiliation, sexual orientation, access, and knowledge of friends who used cannabis were also associated with cannabis use but not delta 8 THC use. Past substance use and personal opinion regarding cannabis use increased likelihood for both delta 8 THC and cannabis use.



CONCLUSION: These results illuminate several factors which affect cannabis and delta 8 THC use while providing insight on the people that are most likely to be impacted by the potential consequences of substance use, especially when considering the inconsistent laws governing cannabis and delta 8 THC use across the US.

