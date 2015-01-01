SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jackson DB, Fix RL, Testa A. J. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpeds.2024.114036

PMID

38554747

Abstract

FINDINGS from a recent survey of a community-based sample of Black youth ages 12 trough 21 in Baltimore, Maryland (N=345) reveal that viewing fatal police violence videos significantly increases the odds of youth sleep disturbances, and about 30% of this association is attributable to emotional distress after viewing the videos.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; Black youth; emotional distress; media; police violence; sleep deprivation; sleep disturbances

