Abstract

Non-Suicidal Self-Injury (NSSI) is associated with a heightened overall risk of future psychopathological problems. However, elucidating specific characteristics that determine an increased risk for certain individuals remains an area requiring further exploration. This study aimed to identify latent subgroups in a sample of college students with NSSI. Additionally, it sought to explore the differential associations of these subgroups with their psychopathological status (e.g., borderline symptoms and suicidal tendencies) both at baseline and after two years. The sample comprised 259 participants (89% females, M(age) = 20.39, SD = 1.90) who reported engaging in NSSI in the last year. Three latent groups were found. The group exhibiting severe NSSI-features, high emotion dysregulation, and low perceived social support was the profile with high-risk of psychopathology both at baseline and follow-up. The findings enhance our understanding of the complex association between NSSI and future mental health issues, aiding in the early identification of at-risk individuals.

