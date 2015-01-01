Abstract

We are concerned Pakistani health-care professionals who wish to shed light on an issue that has been plaguing our industry and to advocate for urgent and comprehensive measures to improve workplace safety. The safety and wellbeing of health-care professionals are paramount to providing quality patient care. I address the growing incidents of violence against health-care professionals in the workplace with deep concern.



The issue at hand is the alarmingly high prevalence of workplace violence, which is just one of many difficulties the health-care industry is facing, but it is also one of the most urgent. In Pakistan, more than 70% of emergency department staff members have been exposed to violence in some way. These incidents have serious ramifications, ranging from physical injuries to long-term psychological trauma. Such acts not only endanger the lives and wellbeing of health-care workers, but also they erode trust and rapport between doctors, patients, and the community...

Language: en