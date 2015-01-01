|
Citation
|
Javed S, Yaqoob E. Lancet 2024; 403(10433): e1237.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38555129
|
Abstract
|
We are concerned Pakistani health-care professionals who wish to shed light on an issue that has been plaguing our industry and to advocate for urgent and comprehensive measures to improve workplace safety. The safety and wellbeing of health-care professionals are paramount to providing quality patient care. I address the growing incidents of violence against health-care professionals in the workplace with deep concern.
Language: en