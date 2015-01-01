Abstract

Mental illness has a substantial economic impact; heterogeneous courses of illness require different treatment approaches and durations in care, which have a notable effect on health-care costs. The high costs associated with mental illness are often attributed to inpatient hospitalisation, prolonged outpatient treatment, and absence from work--factors that also apply to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Although the costs of treating PTSD are high, the literature has shown that cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for PTSD is effective and can be considered cost effective compared with conventional treatment or no treatment. However, the cost-effectiveness of other treatment options, such as digital therapies, is either unclear or has not been well studied.

Language: en