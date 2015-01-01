Abstract

Alcohol contributes to higher fall risk in people living with HIV (PLWH), yet fall prevention trials for PWH with alcohol use are lacking. To assess the feasibility of conducting a randomized controlled trial of a 10-week online fall prevention intervention tailored for PLWH with alcohol use. The intervention consisted of weekly virtual group discussions, individual phone check-ins, and home exercises. Of those eligible, 53.5% (23/43) enrolled (12 to the intervention and 11 to control). Mean age was 58 years; 82.6% had a past 6-month fall; 65.2% had alcohol use disorder; and 95.7% completed postintervention assessments. The intervention was highly rated (Client Satisfaction Questionnaire-8 score M = 30.4, SD = 1.6) with a wide range of group and individual phone session attendance. Preliminary analyses suggest the intervention may reduce the odds of falling and alcohol use frequency.



FINDINGS support the feasibility of a larger randomized trial. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04804579.

