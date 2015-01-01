SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gill SV, Shin D, Kim TW, Magane KM, Hereen T, Winter M, Helfrich C, Saitz R. OTJR 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Slack Publishing)

10.1177/15394492241238956

38554013

Alcohol contributes to higher fall risk in people living with HIV (PLWH), yet fall prevention trials for PWH with alcohol use are lacking. To assess the feasibility of conducting a randomized controlled trial of a 10-week online fall prevention intervention tailored for PLWH with alcohol use. The intervention consisted of weekly virtual group discussions, individual phone check-ins, and home exercises. Of those eligible, 53.5% (23/43) enrolled (12 to the intervention and 11 to control). Mean age was 58 years; 82.6% had a past 6-month fall; 65.2% had alcohol use disorder; and 95.7% completed postintervention assessments. The intervention was highly rated (Client Satisfaction Questionnaire-8 score M = 30.4, SD = 1.6) with a wide range of group and individual phone session attendance. Preliminary analyses suggest the intervention may reduce the odds of falling and alcohol use frequency.

FINDINGS support the feasibility of a larger randomized trial. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04804579.


fall intervention; falls; HIV; substance use

