Citation
Lannoy S, Ohlsson H, Sundquist J, Sundquist K, Edwards AC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38554058
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Resting heart rate has been distinctly related to both internalizing (high pulse) and externalizing (low pulse) disorders. We aimed to explore the associations between resting heart rate and suicidal behavior (nonfatal suicide attempt [SA] and suicide death [SD]) and evaluate if such associations exist beyond the effects of internalizing/externalizing symptomatology.
Language: en
Keywords
death; pulse; resilience; suicide attempt