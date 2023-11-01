Abstract

In order to strengthen the construction of modern emergency disciplines and supporting systems, promoting the training of emergency discipline talents in China, starting from the discipline positioning, by tracing the historical experience of the development of emergency disciplines at home and abroad, combined with the practical goal of building a major country emergency that supports safe China, based on the overall national security concept, the system analysis method was used to analyze the systematic problems in the current construction of emergency disciplines, and explored the path choice of discipline development. The results indicate that there are problems in the construction of emergency disciplines in China, such as unclear research objects, lack of consensus on research positioning, weak theoretical system, lack of specialized research methods, lack of typical application scenarios exclusive to the discipline, urgent need to refine professional needs, need to break through professionalization bottlenecks, and urgent need to clarify the boundary relationship between disciplines. Therefore, China should accelerate the construction of a new form of modern emergency discipline, namely the first-level discipline of emergency science and engineering, pay attention to the cross-integration of multiple disciplines and implement supporting talent cultivation measures to support the urgent needs and requirements of national emergency management capacity modernization for talent cultivation.

Language: en