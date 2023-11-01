Abstract

To meet the demand for emergency talent in the new era and address the challenges in the teaching practice of "Public Emergency Management", a thorough analysis was conducted using situation SWOT analysis to explore the development trends and challenges of public emergency management. Additionally, multiple case studies were integrated to optimize the teaching content, seamlessly integrating the curriculum with ideological and political elements to stimulate students' interest in learning and inspire their thinking. Furthermore, innovative teaching methods were proposed in the context of the Internet Plus era to transform smartphones from a distraction in the classroom to a helpful tool for innovative learning. The super debate competition was also introduced to break through the limitations of traditional knowledge transmission, enhancing problem-based learning, classroom flipping, and active participation. Additionally, simulation technologies such as Pathfinder-based evacuation simulations and ALOHA-based hazardous material spill simulations were incorporated to increase the difficulty and challenge of the course, driving advanced learning among students. The results indicate that the targeted and comprehensive teaching innovation for this course has effectively stimulated students' enthusiasm for learning, improved their self-learning ability, and cultivated their ability to use modern tools to solve complex emergency engineering problems.



Key words: public emergency management, strength,weakness,opportunity,threat(SWOT) analysis, targeted comprehensive policy implementation, talent cultivation, innovation capability, super debate, simulation

Language: en