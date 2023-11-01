Abstract

In order to cope with the risks of the new era, China's emergency management advocates the coordination of multi-departments and multi-regions, advocates the cooperation between professional emergency personnel and collaborative emergency personnel, and forms an emergency management system with Chinese characteristics. In the new situation of collaborative emergency management, both the policy and the times call for coordinated development of emergency personnel. Based on the new situation, the article proposed the concept of collaborative emergency talents and analyzed the situation of emergency response worker's training, including connotation, current situation, and necessity. The article further explored strategies for emergency response worker's training to provide a reference for collaborative emergency talents. The results show that the strategies for emergency response worker's training should be explored from three dimensions. The first is to establish the training goal of demand-oriented and innovative development. The second is to build a curriculum system with distinctive characteristics and obvious advantages. The third is to explore a teaching-based and research-training teaching mode.



Key words: collaborative emergency response talents, emergency response worker, talent development, unexpected public crisis, emergency governance

Language: en