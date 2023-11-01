Abstract

In order to conduct in-depth research on the characteristics of accidents in China's construction industry, using the behavior-based accident causation 24Model theory, starting from aspects such as human unsafe behaviors, unsafe states of objects, safety knowledge, safety awareness, safety habits, safety management, and safety culture, the causes of the five typical injury accidents in building construction were analyzed comprehensively and systematically, namely high-altitude fall accidents, object strike accidents, mechanical injury accidents, collapse accidents, and electric shock accidents. Based on the weight of accidents, the importance of the occurrence rate and impact degree of the causes at different stages was calculated. The results indicate that the main causes of construction accidents are personal behaviors, such as not wearing personal protective equipment according to regulations, not realizing the importance of safety training, lacking safety management systems, and neglecting safety training needs. The important reasons of construction accidents are failure to operate according to regulations, equipment malfunction, lack of knowledge on the use of personal protective equipment, lack of safety inspection system, and the importance of safety. In future work, safety supervisors should focus on addressing the main and important reasons and preventing them in advance to ensure work safety of enterprises.

