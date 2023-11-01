Abstract

In order to improve the cultivation quality and solve the shortages of emergency personnel of higher educational institutions, a full-cycle emergency capability system for safety majors was established based on the four stages of crisis management (pre-crisis prevention stage, pre-crisis preparation stage, response during the outbreak of crisis and recovery during the end of crisis). It covers eight capability index points, such as crisis prevention capability, risk judgment capability, emergency protection capability, and information reporting capability. An emergency capacity training pattern from theory to practice was proposed, which includes six activities such as emergency response skills training, multi-scenario drills, and practice at teaching bases. The emergency capacity training can be carried out smoothly relying on the comprehensive guarantee of manpower, platform, system and funds. The evaluation of students' emergency response ability was carried out with the assessment of practical operation and evaluation of data, and the improvement mechanism was set for individual students and the class as a whole according to the feedback to ensure the training effect. The results show that with the construction and implementation of the system, the coverage rate of 6 activities increase to 85%, the coverage rate of 4 types of emergency drills increase to 100%, the number of emergency-related projects presided over by students increase to more than 10, apply for 5 patents, and win national awards and Beijing awards for many times.

