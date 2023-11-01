Abstract

In order to enhance the emergency management capacity of transportation, 70 articles related to the resilience of transportation infrastructure were selected from China National Knowledge Infrastructure(CNKI) and the core collections of Web of Science. The development of resilience of transportation infrastructure was reviewed from the perspectives of concept, influencing factors, measurement methods, and improvement measures. The results show that the research perspective on the resilience of transportation infrastructure has evolved from engineering resilience to social-ecological resilience to emergency management. The influencing factors of resilience of transportation infrastructure have shifted from natural factors to social factors, and then to the combination of both. The quantitative methods for measuring the resilience of transportation infrastructure have become the focus and the network analysis method in the perspective of emergency management has been widely applied. The improvement of the resilience of transportation infrastructure has increasingly emphasized comprehensive governance. Integrating emergency management with the resilience of transportation infrastructure and exploring the comprehensive improvement and governance of the resilience of transportation infrastructure networks with multi-level and multi-subject will be the core issues of future research.

