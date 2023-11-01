Abstract

To fully leverage the leading role of work safety examples and enhance the effectiveness of enterprise work safety example promotion, a minority game model based on small-world networks was constructed among employees to study the impact of the publicity cycle and the number of advanced work experiences on employees' subsequent safety performance. The results indicate that the leadership effect of work safety examples on employees is well simulated by the game model based on small-world networks. More frequency of promotion and the number of advanced work experiences promoted each time are not better. When the number of advanced work experiences in each promotion content reaches 2 after every 5 safety incentive cycles, good leadership effects can be achieved. The effectiveness of work safety examples is enhanced when setting an example within the small-world of employees. As long as 70% or even more employees are willing to follow the examples in their own small world network (acquaintances), the effectiveness of examples can be optimized.

Language: en