Abstract

In order to study influence of companion behavior and emotion contagion on evacuation, combining of the Openness-Conscientiousness-Extroversion-Agreeableness-Neuroticism (OCEAN) model with SIS model, emotion contagion models of independent pedestrians and companion pedestrians were respectively constructed according to whether pedestrians walk in groups. Then, the emotion contagion model was combined with the cellular automata model to analyze the impacts of personnel density, companion ratio, emotional threshold, decay rate and intimacy on the evacuation process. The results show that emotion contagion reduces the evacuation efficiency, and the evacuation time increases with the increase of density. The evacuation time first increases and then decreases with the increase of the companion ratio, and reaches its peak when the companion ratio is in range of 0.4 to 0.6, and the trend is influenced by two factors. The emotional threshold is the critical value of the mutual transition between calm and panic. As the emotional threshold increases, the evacuation time gradually decreases. When the emotional threshold exceeds 0.3, the change in evacuation time tends to stabilize. The rate of emotional self-decay and intimacy are the main factors affecting emotional decay. The greater the rate of emotional self-decay and the higher the intimacy, the faster the decline of emotional value, and the effect of emotional self-decay rate is more significant.

