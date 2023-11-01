Abstract

In order to reasonably do the spatial layout planning of urban streets and quantitatively study the passing safety risks of people in urban street space, simulation experiments of crowd activities in field scenarios were organized, and four types of field simulation experiments were designed, including bottleneck street space layout experiments, narrow-path street layout experiments, obstacle layout experiments in narrow-path street, and speed experiments. The quantitative relationships between the spatial layout of urban streets and crowd passing speed and pedestrian evacuation and collision risk were explored by quantitatively analyzing the relationships between passing time, collision partition number, street width, street length, obstacle layout and passing speed. The results show that the width of bottleneck street is significantly negatively correlated with the pedestrian evacuation and collision risk, and risk turning point occurs when the street width is 1.5 m, and the space limitation in front of narrow-path street can play a better role in guiding and organizing the flow of people to reduce the pedestrian evacuation and collision risk, and the layouts in which the obstacles are concentrated in the middle and change frequently in the street space have the greatest impact on crowd passing and increase the evacuation risk; and that in narrow-path street fast walking may not be able to reduce the passing time.



Key words: street space, pedestrian evacuation, collision risk, bottleneck street, narrow-path street

Language: en