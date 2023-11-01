Abstract

In order to effectively guide the evacuation of people in complex building fires, a dynamic planning and indication system for evacuation paths based on Zigbee coupled A* algorithm was developed in the LabVIEW environment. Zigbee wireless communication technology was used to achieve information interconnection between fire detectors and evacuation path planning and indication systems. Firstly, based on A* algorithm and the designed starting point selection method, the dynamic planning of the overall evacuation paths inside the building could be quickly calculated according to the fire situation. Then, the planning results would be displayed in real-time through the designed Light-Emtting Diode(LED) dot matrix evacuation indicator, which could provide visualization guidance of evacuation directions for crowds in fire scenarios to ensure safe and rapid evacuation. Finally, system testing and simulation experiment verification were conducted. The results indicate that the system has a short path calculation time and can provide accurate evacuation indication direction in real time. Through dynamic planning and intelligent guidance of evacuation paths, evacuation time can be shortened and the safety of the evacuation process can be improved. This system adopts Zigbee wireless communication technology and an LED display screen. Due to its low construction cost, simple production and convenient installation, it can be directly applied in practice, replacing the traditional fixed evacuation indicator system, and improving the safe evacuation efficiency of crowds in buildings.

Language: en