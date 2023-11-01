Abstract

To reduce the emergency evacuation risk of driller house under a blowout scenario, a safe evacuation analysis method for driller under the explosion load condition of driller house was proposed. Firstly, the explosion load threshold of the driller house was determined according to the load design norms and the layout of the driller house. The equivalent gas cloud volume was initially determined by utilizing the multi-energy method. Furthermore, the volume threshold of the combustible gas cloud for explosion load was determined by the inversion method based on constructed simulation model of the platform explosion under the blowout scenario. Finally, TA value of the driller was determined according to the volume change of the gas cloud during the heavy component gas diffusion process. By comparing TA with TR, it could be judged whether the driller could evacuate safely. The results show that this method can provide forward suggestions for drillers in various blowout scenarios, in which the blowout rate and wind speed have great significant impacts on TA value. The safe evacuation of the driller can be ensured when the wind speed increases to 7 m/s. In comparison, increasing the blowout rate can significantly reduce TA value. It is a threat to the safe evacuation of drillers when the blowout rate is greater than 390 m/s.

Language: en