Abstract

In order to prevent the occurrence of subway stampede accidents, a multi-stream flow analysis model for subway overcrowding and stampede accidents was constructed. By analyzing and researching the crowd stream, spatial stream, time stream, emotional stream, disturbance events, and crowd overcrowding time windows of subway stampede accidents, the evolution process of subway stampede accidents was summarized, and the characteristics and influencing factors of each stream at different stages were searched. The evolution mechanism of subway stampede accidents includes peak nodes of the time stream, vulnerable areas of the spatial stream, crowd crowding of the crowd stream, and panic emotions of the emotional stream. These are key nodes in the multi-stream analysis model of subway stampede accidents. When the four streams intersect, disturbance events occur, the crowd crowding time window opens, and the intervention level of emergency experts, and the overall situation control will determine whether a subway stampede accident occurs. The analysis results show that the crowd stream is not only the fundamental cause of accidents but also the ultimate carrier of accidents. It is necessary to establish and improve the early warning and monitoring system for large crowds in subway stations, and establish emergency management strategies such as various disaster information sharing mechanisms to prevent subway stampede accidents.

