Abstract

To optimize the allocation of flood control emergency materials in each emergency node warehouse, from the perspective of multi-warehouse collaborative storage, a multi-objective optimization model for the allocation of flood control emergency materials was established, including the shortest transportation time, the smallest storage and transportation cost, and the least out-of-stock loss. When constructing the quantitative function for out-of-stock loss, the center of gravity method was used to process the demand quantity. Using evolutionary algorithms to solve the model, NSGAII algorithm was selected to obtain the Pareto solution of the model, and then Technique for Order Preference by Similarity to Ideal Solution(TOPSIS) was used to screen and determine the optimal allocation scheme, so as to reasonably determine the storage scale of different types of flood control emergency materials in each warehouse. Setting flood disasters as the average demand for biological resources in 13 prefecture level cities under the influence of heavy rainfall and taking the material allocation of the five sub-center warehouses of Jiangsu Provincial Water Resource and Flood Control Material Reserve Center as an example, empirical analysis was conducted. The results show that the optimized reserve scheme greatly reduces the out-of-stock loss and transportation cost and improves the efficiency of flood control emergency dispatch.

Language: en