Abstract

In order to explore the path to improve the emergency logistics capability of national central cities, based on the relevant data of 18 national central cities such as Shanghai, Beijing and Xi 'an, etc., fsQCA method was applied to explore the internal mechanism and interaction between the influencing factors and the results from the overall perspective. Firstly, six indicators, including transportation capacity, emergency resource reserve, government coordination capacity, emergency resource mobilization capacity, information sharing capacity and information early warning and monitoring capacity, were selected as antecedent condition variables from the three levels of basic support, organization and management and information technology. On the basis of variable calibration, necessity analysis, adequacy analysis of conditional configuration and robustness testing were conducted successively. The results show that none of the conditions is consistent with 1, and the consistency of all 6 antecedent conditions is less than 0.9. There are a total of 64 configurations composed of 6 antecedent conditions, and there are 5 configuration paths that affect the strong emergency logistics capacity of national central cities, with the consistency greater than 0.95 and the overall coverage reaching 0.48. There are 3 configuration paths leading to the weak emergency logistics capability of the national central city, with the consistency greater than 0.8 and the overall coverage of 0.51.

