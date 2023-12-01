Abstract

In order to explore the cognitive construction mechanism and role path of animal imagery in risk metaphors and to excavate the correlation property between animal imagery and risk types, the connotation of risk attributes in animal imagery was analyzed under the perspective of cognitive science. The cognitive mechanism of animal imagery was analyzed in terms of cognitive construction, cognitive process and cognitive thinking. The effectiveness of risk metaphors was explored in terms of their effects and transmission paths. The results show that risk metaphors use animal imagery to characterize the existence of different types of risks, and convey the conceptual structure of risk events through the structural transformation from animal spatial images to animal schematic imagery. As an important medium for risk knowledge dissemination, the process of risk metaphor dissemination is the result of the interaction between cultural field, knowledge field and practice field. Individuals understand and accept risk metaphor information according to the "skill-rule-knowledge" structure, and their behaviors and attitudes are changed towards the expected goal, so as to achieve the expected effect of risk metaphor and expand the means of risk perception and risk communication.



Key words: risk zoo, animal imagery, risk metaphor, cognitive mechanisms, role efficacy

Language: en