Abstract

In order to ensure the safety of China's large-scale offshore oil development, it is necessary to improve the safety level based on the reality of few offshore safety personnel, many risk control points and limited communication between offshore and onshore. At first, this article investigated and analyzed the work list of offshore teams, sorted out the main businesses and digital functions of offshore work safety management based on needs, and clarified the functions' solution of digital offshore work safety management based on scenarios. Then, based on the principles of cloud computing, the work safety management and control points were associated with the management processes at both ends of the offshore and onshore, and a network architecture that can improve work safety management with cloud computing and edge computing was designed to alleviate the constraints of limited bandwidth on the safety management processes implementation. Finally, based on the domain-driven principle, a method of combining micro-service design and safety management elements was proposed, so that on-site personnel can adjust the informatization process according to the actual situation on site, thereby improving the flexibility of digitalization and reducing the impact of changing safety management scenarios on process digitalization. The results show that the core of the digital transformation of work safety management is the realization process of functional requirements in each business field based on the communication environment and sensing system. Under the guidance of this design idea, the digital transformation of offshore work safety management integrates business needs and safety responsibilities, and the dual-domain driven structures the implementation plan of the digitalization.

