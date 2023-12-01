Abstract

In order to study the overlying rock and surface response of working faces with faults under mining disturbance, numerical simulation, theoretical analysis, and on-site measurement methods were first used to study the characteristics of overlying rock and surface migration and stress response under the influence of mining near fault working faces. Secondly, a numerical simulation model was established and the characteristics of overlying rock failure and stress response in the mining area near the fault working face were analyzed by combining "fracture arch" and "stress arch". Then, a mechanical model of fault plane slip was established, and the activation tendency of the fault plane in the mining of the hanging wall of the fault was quantitatively analyzed by combining the fault slip tendency index Qs. Finally, the on-site measurement method was used to analyze the surface movement and deformation characteristics of the fault hanging wall under the influence of mining in Daping coal mine in the Zhengzhou mining area. The research findings indicate that under mining disturbances, the maximum width of "fracture arch" development reaches 221.5 m, and the maximum height reaches 110 m, resulting in a width-to-height ratio of approximately 1∶2. The faulted working face exhibits characteristics of "stress arch" with an asymmetric structure. With the increase of fault depth, the slip tendency of the fault surface shows a trend of increasing, then decreasing, and increasing again. In the curved subsidence zone at the same depth, the slip tendency gradually increases. In the fissure zone at the same depth, it initially decreases before increasing again. In the collapsed zone at the same depth, it increases rapidly. The protective coal pillar on the hanging wall of the fault is left with a 30 m fault that is not activated. The bedrock movement angle and boundary angle of Daping coal mine are 8.8 and 4.6 degrees smaller than those on the working face under general geological conditions in the Zhengzhou mining area, respectively, and 6.7 degrees smaller than those on the working face without faults in the same coal mine.

