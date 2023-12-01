Abstract

Aiming at the current situation of a lack of uncertain data, an interval non-probabilistic tool was introduced to perform a preliminary investigation in the domain of reliability analysis for the support structures of the deep tunnel. Firstly, the mechanism of the shearing slip displacement in the weak rock surrounding the deep tunnel was taken as an illustrative example, and a method was developed to calculate the total support resistance by using the combined support modes. Subsequently, based on the framework of the interval non-probabilistic theory, and meanwhile considering the influence caused by the interval extension problem, the applicability of the interval non-probabilistic tool was discussed for reliability study on the support structures of the deep tunnel. Eventually, a fluctuation range was defined to characterize the variations of the interval used for those uncertain parameters, and on this basis the difference for the level of those effects of fluctuations regarding a single-parameter and multiple-parameters coupling on the reliability of the support structures was revealed via the sensitivity analyses. The results manifest that the greater the fluctuation range of the interval for the uncertain parameters, the smaller the value of the non-probabilistic reliability index will be. Moreover, the larger the number of uncertain parameters involved in the fluctuation coupling, the higher the decrease in the value of the non-probabilistic reliability index will be. Hence, this situation makes the unfavorable effects on the reliability of the support structures more significant.

Language: en