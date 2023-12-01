Abstract

In order to study the formation mechanism of runway excursion events and reduce the probability of events, this paper analyzed the evolution mechanism of runway excursion events based on scenario deduction and complex network theory, and constructed the evolution network model of out-of-runway events. The static characteristics of the weighted directed network were calculated, including the node degree, betweenness centrality, clustering coefficient and network density. Based on the cascading failure theory, the dangerous propagation path of the evolution network of the runway event was analyzed. The results show that the network density of the evolutionary network is 0.13, the average clustering coefficient is 0.404, and the average path length is 1.549, which shows the small-world characteristics of the network. The comprehensive values of large grounding speed of key nodes, throttle rod and engine damage are 0.508 3, 0.491 2 and 0.487 1, respectively. In the critical path of dangerous propagation, the frequency of grounding speed, throttle rod (operation error) and re-flight in each propagation chain is high, which is an important node in dangerous propagation.

Language: en