Abstract

In order to effectively improve the safety of sealing operation of new sealing material, the safety risk identification method of hazard analysis of operating conditions was adopted to identify the danger sources in sealing operation. The safety risk assessment index system method was adopted to subdivide the sealing operation into 7 first-level risk factor indexes and 34 second-level risk factor indexes. The correlative and dangerous degree of each index factor was quantitatively calculated. The safety checklist method was adopted to check the safety of "human-machine-environment-management" system during the whole process of sealing operation. The safety checklist method was used to check the safety of the "human-machine-environment-management" system in the whole process of the operation. The research results show that cracking of pressurized air pipeline, falling roof plate, fan blade of air-driven mixing drum, corrosion of new materials and blockage of grouting outlet to hold the pressure are the risk factors that are important to be controlled in the drilling and sealing operation. The safety checklist method can be used to comprehensively screen the risks before, during and after sealing operations.



Key words: gas extraction, sealing operations, risk identification, risk assessment, identification methods, safety checklist

Language: en