Abstract

In order to prevent and control fire and explosion accidents triggered by the heat change of combustible dust, firstly, through analyzing the domestic and international literature related to dust thermal stability, the influence of heating rate, inert medium, dust particle size and other factors on dust thermal stability were summarized and analyzed. Then, the current status of the multi-instrument linkage between the thermal analyzer and the lowest ignition temperature test device of the dust layer, the Godbert-Greenwald furnace, and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) and other multi-instruments were summarized. Finally, the commonly used kinetic methods for dust thermal analysis were summarized. The results show that increasing the heating rate will cause a certain delay in the pyrolysis of dust, and the inert medium makes the dust more thermally stable and increases the activation energy, the specific surface area and surface activity of dust particles of smaller size are usually larger, and more energy is released during the pyrolysis process.



Key words: combustible dust, thermal stability, thermal analysis, heating rate, dust particle size, inert medium

Language: en