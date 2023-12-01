Abstract

To prevent gas pipeline leakage accidents in urban underground, the composition and correlation of accident causes were analyzed by this paper from the perspective of the complex system, and the system failure mechanism was revealed. The WSRH (Wuli-Shili-Renli-Huanjing) analysis framework was established by this paper to identify the causes of accidents. Based on the grey number theory, the DEMATEL-ISM method was improved by this paper to establish the multi-level recursive structure model, which was used for the analysis of accident-cause relationship and to determine the key factors and critical failure path. The results show that the leakage accident of urban underground gas pipeline is the result of direct cause, transitional cause and essential cause. There are complex correlations among these factors. There are 7 key causes of system breakdown, forming 8 critical failure paths. The most important of the key causes is the lack of strict implementation of safety education. In the management, priority should be the key cause. Then, according to the critical failure paths, the causes are optimized one by one to realize the safe operation of urban underground gas pipeline system.

